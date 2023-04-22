LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The former Louisville Metro Police officer who fired the shots that killed Breonna Taylor is once again policing in Kentucky.
WDRB News has learned that Myles Cosgrove has been hired by the Carroll County Sheriff's Office.
Cosgrove is one of the officers who fired shots in Breonna Taylor's apartment during the botched raid in 2020.
He was fired by LMPD in January of 2021 for violating use-of-force protocol and failing to use a body camera during the raid.
Cosgrove was not charged criminally for the Taylor raid. The Kentucky Law Enforcement Council did not revoke his police certification.
He is allowed to work in law enforcement as long as he is licensed.
