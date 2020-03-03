LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former employee for Louisville’s juvenile jail has been charged with theft by deception and official misconduct after an investigation accused him of double-dipping.
Court documents filed last week show Brian Percentie, a former court process officer for JCYC, was served with a warrant with the charges. During the course of an investigation, a Louisville Metro Police detective uncovered that while Percentie was supposed to be working for JCYC, he was also working for Shaheen's in the Portland neighborhood. This continued from January 2017 through June 2019.
When Percentie was interviewed, he admitted to the accusations and added that he was also working security at Mall St. Matthews during that same time period, according to criminal complaint summons.
WDRB News reached out to city and juvenile jail leaders Tuesday morning for comment, requesting information on Percentie’s former responsibilities when this case was brought to JCYC’s attention and what measures jail leadership is taking to prevent further double dipping.
Leaders did not comment, but a spokesperson from Mayor Greg Fischer's office provided the following email response:
Percentie will be in court Wednesday morning.
Metro Council President David James said this case is unfortunate and disappointing.
“We’ve been seeing more and more of these incidents over the last year or so,” James said. “There are some that have decided to take shortcuts. Part of that, not to excuse the behavior, but we are paying our personnel such a low amount that they are trying to do anything the can — legal or not — to try and feed their families.”
This case caused a loss to Metro Government in the amount of $2,571.17. James said no matter the dollar amount, stealing is a crime.
“It’s the fact that it happened,” he said. “You know, the fact that some of our employees believe that it’s OK or are willing to take the risk to steal taxpayer dollars in unacceptable.”
James recommended each Metro Government department should monitor its records more closely to recognize and prevent any more double dipping.
“I think it’s something that every department needs to look at and determine if they have any weaknesses in their payroll systems and their accountability systems,” James said.
