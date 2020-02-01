LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Legendary Louisville women's basketball player Angel McCoughtry greeted fans Saturday ahead of Sunday's exhibition game between Team USA and Jeff Walz's Cardinals.
McCoughtry, a 2009 U of L graduate and two-time Olympic gold medalist, signed autographs and met with fans at Impellizzeri's Pizza in downtown Louisville. The former Cardinals standout set a number of team and Big East Conference records during her college career.
McCoughtry was inducted into the U of L Hall of Fame in 2019 and was the first overall pick in the 2009 WNBA Draft by the Atlanta Dream.
"Louisville is my second home," McCoughtry said. "I'm just glad to help bring the USA Team here and these girls play and just see elite basketball. First time this has ever happened in Louisville, and we want to make this a continual thing."
Limited tickets are still available for Sunday's game, which tips off at 2 p.m. at the KFC Yum! Center.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.