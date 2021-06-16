NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- A new winery opened Wednesday afternoon in a familiar spot in downtown New Albany.
The old River City Winery, which closed in 2018, now has a new owner and a new name: Baers City Winery. Barbara Haas bought it and has been working on the plans for the last year-and-a-half.
“It’s my passion. I love wine," Haas said. "I’m a dry red wine drinker myself, but sweets are the ones that sell in this area. And I’m just excited to get to do this."
She said the new name is a nod to the historic building on Pearl Street, Baers Bazaar Building, which was a department store in the 1900s. Now, it’s stocked with good wine and food.
One of the former owners is still on staff as the resident wine maker. They’re opening with 10 wines and will eventually have 26 on hand. Baers is specializing in sweet wines, but it will also have a selection of semi-sweet and dry wines.
All of the wine is made, bottled and stored in the building’s basement. And in the future, Haas plans to build onto the back of the winery in order to have room to crush their own grapes.
The winery also offers beers, paninis, soups, and salads. Haas said she just hired a chef, so she plans to add a full menu sometime in July.
Haas, who retired from Humana a few years ago, said she’s finally living her dream by opening this winery. The wine-lover said she’s having fun doing this and hopes that it shows with the customers.
“I really believe New Albany needs this," she said. "There’s not a winery here. I’m hoping to get all the people who used to come and love it here to come back. And new people, too. With all the new apartments, we have so many young people now that want good options."
The winery is still hiring servers. Haas said anyone can come and apply in person while the winery is open.
Baers City Winery will be open Wednesday through Friday from 4 p.m. to close and on Saturday and Sunday from noon to close.
