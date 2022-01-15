LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Col. Norm Mayer has died, according to the St. Matthews Police Department.
In a statement on Facebook, the department said the former chief “dedicated his life to law enforcement and the community. Please keep Chief Mayer and his family in your prayers.” He was 92 years old.
Mayer served as chief from 1988-2017. He retired on July 31, 2017 at 87 years old.
“Norm lived a long and great life,” said Col. Barry Wilkerson, chief of the SMPD who succeeded Major David Beyer. Beyer was appointed in August 2017 following Mayer’s retirement.
“I had the pleasure of meeting him while he was St. Matthews Chief back then when he had the personality of no nonsense chief but a very caring and kind individual,” Wilkerson said.
Former St. Matthews Police Public Information Officer Dennis McDonald said Mayer’s was a “policeman’s policeman”.
“It was an honor to have worked for Chief Mayer,” said McDonald. “He was the first chief of police in Kentucky to assign a school resource officer to a school (1996). He was an advocate for school-based policing.”
According to St. Matthews Councilwoman Mary Jo Nay, “the SRO program he initiated at Waggener High School has provided training to other departments throughout Kentucky,” and the country.
“We were always well trained, well equipped, and well compensated. He was a great man. He took the time to get to know his officers, personally. He had a great sense of humor…charisma. I loved him," Nay said. "I’m heartbroken, but I’m comforted to know that he lived a long, full honorable life. I have no doubt that he is in the presence of God."
This story will be updated.
Related Stories:
- After 29 years, St. Matthews Police chief announces retirement
- St. Matthews Police chief retires after 63-year career in law enforcement