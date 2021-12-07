LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky police department is working to improve its relationship with its community.
The Frankfort Police Department is adding a Policing Advocate to its team. The position will help the department handle non-criminal situations, which can include connecting victims to certain resources, homelessness and mental health issues.
"This is a program that is going to emphasize compassion and empathy," Frankfort Mayor Layne Wilkerson said. "It's going to further strengthen our police department's connection with our community and public relations as well."
Shelley Hearn is taking the position. She has 25 years of experience in adult and child protective services.
