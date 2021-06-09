LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Frazier History Museum plans to host a new event this summer in hopes of bringing more people downtown.
The inaugural Summer Beer Fest will take place Aug. 7 in an outdoor, pop-up beer garden behind the museum.
“With over 200 specialty beers, food trucks, live music, and Kentucky pride spilling over with each tasting, this promises to be one of the largest beer tasting events in Kentucky,” said Frazier President and CEO Andy Treinen.
Frazier has hosted multiple panel discussions on downtown Louisville and the various efforts to attract more visitors that are underway.
Kentucky Guild of Brewers Executive Director, Derek Selznick, believes the new beer fest will bring a boost to their industry and to Louisville.
"You go to Sonoma, you have wine. You go to Ashville, you've got beer. You come to Louisville, Kentucky you got world class bourbon, and world class beer," said Selznick. "We are a beverage destination and this is a way to put that back on the map."
Tickets range from $55 to $80 and are available at the Frazier's website.
