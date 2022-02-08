LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Help is on the way for millions of people struggling to afford internet access in Louisville.
AT&T is announcing a free internet option for eligible homes in the city as part of its efforts to close the digital divide.
Those in need have to confirm their eligibility. For example, a family of four with a household income of $53,000 would be eligible for the program. Once approved, they will call AT&T to determine their new internet plan.
The new Access from AT&T plan costs $30, but thanks to the federal Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), the cost of the service is lowered by $30 a month, making it free for eligible households. The benefit can also be used towards an AT&T Prepaid or Cricket Wireless service, and other AT&T Internet plans, according to a news release.
For more information, to check eligibility, and to apply, click here.
