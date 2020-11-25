NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- A locally owned restaurant in New Albany is showing its appreciation for the community by giving back this Thanksgiving.
Chicago City Pizza on Charlestown Road is prepared to give away one meal to up to 500 people who stop by.
"There's so much suffering that's going on, the resources for everything is pretty much dried up right now," said Chicago City Pizza co-owner John Stamper.
Stamper said it has been a difficult year running a business during the pandemic and he's incredibly thankful for the support the community has shown him. He said it's time to give back.
"Just come, come and get a free meal," he said. "This is the safest way we could possibly do this is if you come through the drive-thru and just say turkey or ham. We'll know. We'll know what you mean," he said.
Stamper said meals will come with traditional sides like macaroni and cheese, stuffing, rolls, and green beans. He said the restaurant will be closed Thanksgiving day, but he and his wife will also be handing out meals on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at the restaurant.
You can go inside the building or run through the drive-thru to pick up a plate. Stamper said there are no questions asked -- just show up, and you can get a meal.
Chicago City Pizza is open until 9 p.m. Wednesday.
