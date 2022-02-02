SALEM, Ind. (WDRB) -- Salem, Indiana's boil water advisory expired Wednesday afternoon after nearly a week with low-to-no water pressure.
City officials said several water main breaks and running water during the cold temperatures drained the water tanks supply at the water treatment plant.
"Unfortunately, these all dominoed together and put us in a bad spot," said Dylan Lambermont with Wessler Engineering, the group helping Salem get its water supply back.
Wessler Engineering said it's still too early to identify a root cause of the problem. Right now, their focus is to get water levels back to normal at the treatment plan.
"We don't like to speculate, but it could take anywhere from four to eight days based upon where we're at and where the current system is at where they could have a fully, full system," said Marty Wessler, CEO of Wessler Engineering.
But the bad weather could cause more issues. People are more likely to stay home and run water to prevent freezing pipes, which could make it difficult to steadily build the supply back up.
Salem Mayor Justin Green is asking people to be careful with their usage.
“We’re not asking anyone to stop using water, nothing to that effect," said Green. "But if you can conserve certainly, it would help all of us in the next few hours. Do your part if you can."
To make up for the lack of water, the city is pushing off a scheduled rate increase by 90 days and customers will receive a credit reimbursement.
“Certainly that is forthcoming but we do see the need and appreciate your patience," said Green.
Green did not say how much the credit would be on bills.
