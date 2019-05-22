LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man and woman from Scottsburg died Wednesday in a chain reaction crash in the backup on I-265 caused by a sinkhole in the roadway.
Indiana State Police say 42-year-old Douglas E. Borders and the passenger, 36-year-old Christina M. Coy, both from Scottsburg, died at the scene, according to the Floyd County Coroner's Office.
The crash involving five vehicles happened just after 8 a.m.
ISP Sergeant Carey Huls said in a release that a large work truck didn't slow down, as it approached the stopped traffic. The truck hit the rear of a Chevy pickup, causing a chain reaction crash involving three more vehicles.
After the initial impact, the Chevy pickup hit the back of a Ford F-150 pushing it into another pickup hauling an equipment trailer loaded with a mini-excavator. The driver and passenger in the Ford F-150 were killed.
Three other people were transported to area hospitals with injuries not considered life-threatening.
The crash was not far from a sinkhole that opened early Wednesday on I-265 East just before the Charlestown Road exit at the 5.0 milemarker, according to Indiana State Police.
Police say four of the vehicles in Wednesday's crash were slowing down or stopped in traffic because of congestion near the sinkhole.
The investigation is ongoing. No charges or citations have been released in connection with the crash. But police say the driver of the pickup that started the chain reaction crash was asked to submit a blood sample.
All eastbound lanes remained closed Wednesday afternoon while crews cleared the scene.
According to a spokeswoman for the Indiana Department of Transportation, crews plan to repair the sinkhole and reopen all lanes of I-265 East sometime Wednesday evening.
Crews plan to inspect the westbound lanes as well sometime between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. During that time, one westbound lane will be closed.
Traffic is being diverted off at the Charlestown Road exit while crews continue to make repairs.
