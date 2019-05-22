LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A sinkhole has closed a part of a southern Indiana interstate.
A sinkhole opened on I-265 East just before the Charlestown Road exit Tuesday night, according Indiana State Police. All lanes of I-265 are closed and could be closed for a couple days, said Sergent Carey Huls. Traffic is being diverted off at the Charlestown Road exit.
I 265 eastbound is completely closed near the 5 mile marker in Floyd County due to sink hole that has developed. Eastbound lanes may be closed for multiple days. pic.twitter.com/LhtwClQzPX— Sgt. Carey Huls (@ISPSellersburg) May 22, 2019
WDRB Traffic Reporter Mike Marshall recommends drivers detour north on Charlestown Road, then east to Highway 60, and get on I-65. OR, take Blackiston Mill Road to the Lewis and Clark Parkway and onto I-65.
