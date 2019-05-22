LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A sinkhole has closed a part of a southern Indiana interstate.

A sinkhole opened on I-265 East just before the Charlestown Road exit Tuesday night, according Indiana State Police. All lanes of I-265 are closed and could be closed for a couple days, said Sergent Carey Huls. Traffic is being diverted off at the Charlestown Road exit.

WDRB Traffic Reporter Mike Marshall recommends drivers detour north on Charlestown Road, then east to Highway 60, and get on I-65. OR, take Blackiston Mill Road to the Lewis and Clark Parkway and onto I-65.

I-265 detours

