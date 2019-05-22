LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people are dead after a multi-vehicle crash in the eastbound lanes of I-265 in New Albany, not far from a massive sinkhole that closed the eastbound lanes early Wednesday.
Indiana State Police confirmed two people died in the crash that happened around 8:15 a.m. Wednesday at the 4.0 mile marker near Grant Line Road. Three other people were injured and taken to the hospital. Their condition is not known.
All eastbound lanes are closed while crews clear the scene.
Indiana State Police Sgt. Carey Huls says five vehicles were involved in the crash, including two pickup trucks, a car, a flatbed truck hauling a bobcat, and one semi-type truck.
Police say it's too early to tell if any charges will be filed, but investigators at the scene have have arranged for the driver of one truck to submit a blood sample.
The victims' names have not been released.
The crash was not far from a sinkhole that opened early Wednesday on I-265 East just before the Charlestown Road exit at the 5.0 milemarker, according to Indiana State Police. All lanes of I-265 in that area could be closed for a couple days, but crews are hoping to get the sinkhole repaired and the interstate reopened sooner than that.
Traffic is being diverted off at the Charlestown Road exit while repairs continue.
