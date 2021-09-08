LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville has dedicated an entire week to celebrate a new documentary about the life of Muhammad Ali.
"Muhammad Ali," a documentary by Ken Burns, Sarah Burns and David McMahon, is set to air at 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19. It's an eight-hour film shown in four parts on Kentucky Educational Television.
Throughout next week, the public will be able to gather downtown to watch preview clips of documentary, listen to guest panelists and enjoy art installations of the infamous boxer.
During the documentary's six years in development, the filmmakers made frequent trips to Louisville to access Ali archives and interview friends and family close to the legend.
"There was a clip where my dad was saying, 'You know how your daddy is the greatest? Do you know your daddy is the baddest man in the world?' said Rasheeda Ali, Muhammad's daughter. "I had never seen that clip before and I just had tears rolling down my face."
To see a full list of next week's events leading up to the premier, click here.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.