LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Funeral plans have been announced for a St. Matthews Police officer who died of liver cancer on Wednesday.
Chief Barry Wilkerson says Detective Jeremy Meyer had been with the department since 2012. He says Meyer had talked about coming back to work as recently as two weeks ago, so the news of his passing stunned his fellow officers.
The 44-year-old had a law enforcement background serving with both the Shepherdsville Police Department and Bullitt County Sheriff's Office. He had experience in patrol, criminal, narcotics and forensic investigations.
Visitation will be Sunday at the Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home in Shepherdsville. And the funeral is scheduled Monday at the Lone Hill Baptist Church in Louisville.
Arrangements are as follows:
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 N. Preston Hwy.
Shepherdsville, KY
Visitation: Sunday, January 6, 2019
12:00 PM to 1:00 PM Family Only
1:00 PM to 8:00 PM Public
7:30 PM FOP Service
Funeral: Monday, January 7, 2019
Lone Hill Baptist Church
5410 Mt Washington Rd.
Louisville, KY
Visitation: 11:00 AM to 12:00 p.m.
Church service will begin at 12 p.m.
Burial will be in the Church Cemetery following the service.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.