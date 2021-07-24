LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new program focused on helping youth build a better future by trying to end the violent trend in Louisville kicked off its initiative on Saturday.
UofL Hospital's Trauma Institute, U of L School of Medicine and Christopher 2X Game Changers partnered to host the Future Healers program at UofL Health's Ambulatory Care Building.
Children visited the operating room and learned from UofL Health officials for the initiative focused on children affected by gun violence.
Organizers want children to become inspired and build a better future for themselves and their communities.
To become involved with Future Healers, click here.
