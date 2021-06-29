LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Organizers of a new program for kids hope they can help put an end to the violent trend in Louisville.
That program is called "Future Healers." It's a partnership between UofL Hospital's Trauma Institute, University of Louisville med school students and the Christopher 2X Game Changers organization.
The goal is to help Louisville children who have been impacted by violence in their neighborhoods to build a better future.
"We have got to do something about this, or else this will become a defining characteristic in our city, and nobody in our city wants that to be part of who we are as a community," said Dr. Keith Miller, a trauma surgeon at UofL Hospital.
Dozens of families have already signed their kids up for the program. They're able to walk through the halls of the hospital and learn the importance of the human body, among other things.
"Then they segue that conversation into, 'Guess what else is hurting the body?'" said community activist Christopher 2X. "And that's this reckless gunplay when it damages organs, or when it hits organs, and it's not the same anymore."
Those with the program say it's bringing them a lot of hope.
If you'd like information on how to get your kids involved with Future Healers, contact the Christopher 2X Game Changers organization.
