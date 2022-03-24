FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky is close to passing a way for future teachers to get into the workforce quicker.
The Senate Education Committee heard House Bill 277 on Thursday, which would create an expediated pipeline for future teachers. It passed the House Floor on March 16.
Beverly Fort, a teacher recruiter for Christian County Public Schools, has been championing the effort with Rep. Walker Thomas, R-Hopkinsville.
"This bill could be a game-changer," Fort said.
Under the proposal, a Kentucky student could choose a residency with a participating school district, shadow a teacher during the day and take the course work through a participating university at night. Assuming the student passes the required exams, the student could receive a bachelor's degree and the initial teacher's certification in three school years.
Students could also stay within their own district to fulfill the program.
"We want a pipeline of teachers to recruit who live in our community who know our kids and have a passion for teaching," Fort said. "We know this is a sound investment."
The hope is with an experience-based, hands-on program, students who might otherwise not go into teaching would be interested.
The bill was well received without any pushback Thursday and passed unanimously.
If this passes into law, a teacher who is already in a traditional route could still choose to transfer into the expedited program if they meet the requirements.
