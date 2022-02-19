Michael Darby.png

Micheal Darby (Courtesy of the Carroll County Detention Center) 

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Gallatin County man is facing 30 child pornography charges after Kentucky State Police found images of children on his cell phone.

According to a news release, Kentucky State Police began investigating Michael Darby after they received a tip from another agency that he was "possibly possessing illegal matter." 

Police said after they searched his phone, they charged him with 30 counts of possession of a matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor under 12 years old. 

Darby was booked into the Carroll County Detention Center. 

Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved. 

Tags