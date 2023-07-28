LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A longtime hourly employee at the Galt House Hotel personally raised thousands of dollars to help Kentucky students go to college.
Benny Dunning has worked at the Galt House in hospitality for more than 25 years.
He raised $31,000 for his Benny Dunning Pay It Forward scholarship fund to help students in need go to college.
The scholarships are awarded to Kentucky high school seniors.
"I was dirt poor, and it helped me get myself a better education," Dunning said. "Scholarships are important today. The point I want to make is that there are people that are here to help you."
The scholarship money was sent to the Kentucky Association of School Administrators to distribute.
