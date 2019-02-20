LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's largest hotel is showing off its newly renovated rooms.
Thirty-one rooms on the 23rd floor of the West Tower have received a face lift. The Galt House decided to start making the changes as several competitors moved into town.
"You know the landscape here has certainly gotten more competitive with more rooms, more hotels coming into the market," said Scott Shoenberger, president of Al J. Schneider Company. "Certainly more brands. We need to maintain the unique identity of the Galt House because it is a Louisville icon."
Guests will be able to start reserving the renovated rooms on Feb. 21.
All guest room renovations in the West Tower are expected to be complete by late this year.
