LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after police say a gas station employee was shot during a robbery overnight.
According to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell, the incident took place just before 5 a.m. at the Shell gas station and Bader's Food Mart on South 1st Street, near West Jefferson Street in downtown Louisville.
Police say someone robbed the store and shot an employee before fleeing the scene.
The employee was taken to University Hospital. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
Both the LMPD Major Crimes Unit and the Robbery Unit are investigating. There are currently no suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call the police anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD.
