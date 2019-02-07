JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Confusion over a social media post led to extra security Thursday at two Greater Clark County schools while police investigated.
Parents were notified by email and phone early Thursday morning of a "concerning social media post" being shared among students at two schools that was being investigated by Jeffersonville Police.
The concern started after the post was shared by students at Jeffersonville High School and River Valley Middle School, but the post wasn't even about the GCCS district in Indiana.
Erin M. Bojorquez, public information officer for Greater Clark County Schools, said the district sent an alert to parents early Thursday, saying it had becoming aware of a concerning social media post shared between students at the two schools.
The district contacted police overnight to look into the issue, and detectives ultimately determined the the post originated from the western United States.
In reference to the concerning post which was reported to our agency overnight, our investigators were able to CONFIRM this post originated in western US and was NOT directed at any area schools.— Jeffersonville PD (@JEFFcityPD) February 7, 2019
In a subsequent voicemail message sent to parents, Bojorquez said, "We have made contact with law enforcement in this out-of-state school district to confirm that they were already aware of the post content."
Bojorquez said the post did not contain a direct threat to any southern Indiana school.
Parents are encouraged to speak with their children about the consequences of sharing and spreading false information or threats online. Students and parents who see online threats should immediately report them to school officials and police.
