LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Germantown restaurant is permanently closing its doors less than two years after opening.
Germantown Social made the announcement on Facebook Tuesday morning.
"It is an extremely sad day as we officially announce the closure of Germantown Social," the statement read. "For those that had a meal or drink with us, we thank you for your support! For those we never got to meet, we wish we could have served you."
The owners say opening during a pandemic presented many obstacles.
The restaurant originally opened in 2021 on McHenry Street next to the Germantown Mill Lofts.
"When a site like Germantown Social becomes available, you only hope to figure it out," the statement read. "The location is a true gem and we'll be rooting for whatever comes next."
