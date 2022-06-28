LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Those wanting to get away from the "9-to-5" can now take a vacation on one of Dolly Parton's tour buses.
Dollywood DreamMore Resort and Spa is now taking reservations for Suite 1986, a one-of-a-kind 45-foot tour bus "designed by Dolly and her sisters."
Billed as Dolly's "highly-personalized motorcoach, her much-loved home on the road," the suite includes a couch, kitchen, dining table, two toilets, a tub and a bedroom. A two-night stay costs $10,000. The stay also includes a guest room in the resort.
A portion of the money made from reservations will go to the Dollywood Foundation and Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, which sends books to kids from birth until age five fore free each month.
For more information or to book a stay at Suite 1986, click here.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.