LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crews worked to clean up an incident of apparent vandalism at a downtown Louisville icon Monday morning.
The giant bat that is displayed in front of The Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory at the corner of South 8th Street and West Main Street, has been vandalized. Crews could be seen Monday morning cleaning up red paint that had been placed at the base of the bat.
"Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory's Big Bat was vandalized overnight with red paint," the museum said, in a statement released Monday morning. "Our staff is working to remove it. Security camera video captured the act. We will be sharing the video with authorities. LSMF remains open for business."
WDRB Reporter Lexie Ratterman and Photojournalist Pete Ruiz took images of the vandalism.
A MetroSafe supervisor says police have been sent to that location to investigate the incident.
