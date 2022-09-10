LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The sky is the limit was the message for hundreds of young girls at Bowman Field on Saturday.
During Girls in Aviation Day, children 8 to 17 got to learn about careers in aviation from the professionals and get a close look at planes.
UPS pilots and maintenance crews were among those who spoke with the girls, many of whom hope to become pilots or aerospace engineers.
"When I came here for the Girls in Aviation program, I wanted to get in all the planes and everything like that and that really sparked my interested from there," UPS Airlines first officer Crystal Korff said.
The goal of the event is to inspire and encourage young women to look to the sky for their career.
"'I want to do that, I want to wear that uniform' someday, how do I do it?" Korff said many of the young girls will ask her. "And then we can fill-in that mentee, mentor role and share experiences with them — how we got here and how we can do the same thing."
This was the fourth annual Girls in Aviation Day, but the first time the event has been held since the pandemic.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.