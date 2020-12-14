LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Google experienced a global outage this morning for several of its services.
Services including YouTube, Gmail, Google Drive, ClassLink, Google Docs, and Google Photos all experienced issues. According to DownDetector and user reports, Google services were impacted in the U.S, Europe, and other parts of the world. The outages have affected many in the Louisville area as students go to log in to their Google classrooms.
It is not known if this is planned maintenance activity or a problem with Google's servers. According to Google's dashboard, issues with its services were resolved shortly after 8 a.m..
