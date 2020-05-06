LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Eight more Kentuckians who contracted COVID-19 have died, and 159 new cases of the respiratory disease have been identified, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Wednesday.
Kentucky now has confirmed 5,934 cases of the novel coronavirus, Beshear said. The state's death toll has climbed to 283 since the pandemic began.
The governor announced another round of drive-thru COVID-19 testing through the state's partnership with Kroger starting next week, which is open to anyone who registers at krogerhealth.com/covidtesting.
Shawnee Park will be open for the third week of COVID-19 testing Monday through Friday. In Elizabethtown, drive-thru testing will be available Tuesday through Thursday at John Hardin High School.
Lexington's COVID-19 testing site at Bluegrass Community and Technical College on Newtown Pike will also be open from Monday thorugh Friday, and a new location will be opened in Corbin next week.
More than 400 tests are available each day at the locations, Beshear said.
"Let's not have anymore no-shows," he said. "Let's get everybody through and get them tested."
Beshear also revised downward the total number of cases identified in Green River Correctional Complex to 389 inmates and staff, saying 10 were duplicate cases.
Earlier in the day, two inmates who have sued to get out of Green River went before a Jefferson County judge, arguing it was "cruel and unusual punishment" to be incarcerated at the prison during the outbreak.
Jon Booker, who is in the prison for murder and not set to be released until 2022, told Judge Ann Bailey Smith that while he has tested negative, his cellmate was confirmed positive with the virus.
"I'm scared for my life," he said.
An attorney with the state Justice and Public Safety Cabinet argued that the Louisville judge was not the proper venue for the case and the inmates had not exhausted administrative remedies yet.
Attorney Rob Eggert, who is representing several inmates who have sued the warden of Green River, said inmates may need "an autopsy" by the time they have exhausted internal remedies.
Another inmate, Lamontrez Jackson, who is serving time for manslaughter and robbery convictions, said he has COVID-19 symptoms and that inmates just a week ago were traveling to eat in large packs.
"I'm supposed to go up for parole and get out in six months but who knows what's going to happen," he said.
Green River is working to separate inmates who have tested positive as well as those who have come into contact with someone who has COVID-19.
Warden Kevin Mazza told the judge the separation takes time as guards have to be careful who is quarantined together, in part because of gangs inside the prison.
The judge said she would rule soon on whether she was the right person to hear the lawsuits.
Beshear also said Wednesday that the National Guard will work as poll workers during the June 23 primary election, which was rescheduled from May 19 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
He noted that many who volunteer to handle elections fall into vulnerable categories, such as those older than 60.
Kentuckians have until May 26 to register to vote and can request absentee ballots because COVID-19.
Beshear said a portal for voters to request absentee ballots will be online soon.
"Regardless of your party, you should register," Beshear said. "You should vote. That's one of the things tha makes our democracy so strong."
