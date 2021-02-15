LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If you don't have to be on the roads, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is asking you to please limit travel for the next two days.
"The roads are already dangerous in places," Beshear said Monday morning. "So if you have to be out this morning, I hope that you are taking extra time. I hope that you have reduced your speed and I hope that you are being very, very careful. We already have some accidents on the roadways. It is slick and it is dangerous."
With wave after wave of winter weather expected, state leaders provided an update on operations across the state Monday morning. The latest winter weather event began overnight on Monday. The second, more significant system, is expected to begin Monday afternoon, with several inches of snow expected to fall during the Monday evening rush hour.
Beshear said officials are also monitoring another potential storm that could begin Wednesday and continue into Thursday.
Road crews are keeping a close eye on the salt supply. Steve Eden, administrator for the city of Simpsonville, says they're running low.
"We haven't purchased any salt for the last three years because we've had some mild winters, so we're trying to get through with what we've got," he said. "I think we have enough for a couple more events just to finish out the year and hopefully get ready for next year."
The state's emergency operations center is being upgraded to a Level 3 at noon.
"I hope everyone has made preparations, whether that is to work virtually, and/or the need to potentially heat your home if you lose power," Beshear said.
The National Guard has been alerted across Kentucky, and is standing by to help with things like stranded motorists and road clearing.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is also busy treating roads.
"For at least the next two days -- today and tomorrow -- we're advising you to limit travel as much as possible. This will help you avoid dangerous conditions, but it also helps our road crews: the fewer cars that are out there, the faster we can work and the better condition we can get the roads in.
"If you have to drive, please -- please -- be careful and take your time."
As far as vaccine clinics, the Frankfort Kroger site will be closed on Tuesday and those appointments scheduled for Tuesday will be at the same time and place the following week.
The governor does not expect a pause in vaccinations to affect long-term immunity.
"We are not worried about any doses expiring," Gov. Beshear said. "The bigger concern is if an area loses power that's storing doses but they all have different agreements and different plans in place whether they be generators or partners that they can take those doses to."
The current plan is for all other Kroger sites to continue as scheduled for the remainder of the week.
Beshear is scheduled to provide his usual COVID-19 update at 4 p.m. on Monday.
Copyright 2021 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.