LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced Wednesday morning that the current number of COVID-19 coronavirus patients in Kentucky remains at eight, and all of them are "stable and doing well."
"A couple of individuals may almost be through this," he added in a news conference Wednesday morning.
At the same time, Beshear announced several new measures:
- Closing all state prisons to visitors.
- Asking school systems to develop plans to close on short notice (as short as 72 hours).
- The city is cancelling the upcoming prayer breakfast.
- Beshear is recommending that church services be canceled.
- Beshear is recommending that employers institute telework.
- Beshear is recommending that out-of-state travel be curbed.
Beshear said four of those eight Kentucky COVID-19 patients remain in the hospital, while the other four are in isolation at home.
The breakdown of the eight patients is as follows:
• 5 in Harrison County, including a 27-year-old woman, a 67-year-old woman, 68-year-old man, a 60-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman.
• 2 in Fayette County, including a 49-year-old man and a 46-year-old man.
• 1 in Jefferson County, a 69-year-old man.
"That number is expected to grow," Beshear said. "We expect to see more cases. We are prepared to see more cases."
To date, Beshear said 54 people have been tested for the virus in Kentucky. Forty-six tested negative, while eight tested positive. Twenty of the 54 tests took place on Tuesday. Beshear said that is the largest number of patients to be tested on a single day in Kentucky.
"It's critical that we know that we will have more positive tests as we move forward, but that's to be expected," Beshear said on Tuesday.
The state has implemented a coronavirus information hotline at 1-800-722-5725.
Earlier Tuesday, Beshear announced significant new measures the state is taking to curb the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus -- including restricting access to at-risk seniors in long-term care facilities.
"Part of what we’re announcing today is that we are restricting visitors to our long-term care facilities -- and that includes the ones with the Cabinet for Health and Family Services," said Eric Freelander of the Cabinet for Health and Family Services. "Our immediate care facilities. Our nursing facilities. We are asking people not to visit. If it's an end-of-life situation, obviously that’s different."
Beshear said the decision was made after officials reviewed the situation in Seattle, where the virus spread through long-term care facilities.
