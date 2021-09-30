LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gov. Eric Holcomb joined four other governors Thursday in signing an agreement to set up an electric vehicle charging network across Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin.
The governors announced the establishment of a partnership and signed the Regional Electric Vehicle for the Midwest Memorandum of Understanding (REV Midwest MOU).
“As the Crossroads of America, transportation plays a vital role in Indiana’s economic success and continued growth,” Holcomb said in a press release. “I’m proud to partner with our neighboring states to put the Midwest region on the leading edge of providing the charging infrastructure needed to futureproof our transportation network and meet the demand as rapid adoption of electric vehicles continues.”
REV Midwest MOU's goal is to collectively accelerate vehicle electrification in the Midwest Region.
REV Midwest will provide the foundation for cooperation on fleet electrification along key commercial corridors to safeguard economic security, grow jobs, futureproof interstate commerce, reduce harmful emissions, improve public health and advance innovation.
By 2030, an estimated 105,000 new jobs in the utility sector are anticipated to be needed to deploy the EV charging infrastructure.
