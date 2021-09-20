LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nine regional sites were set up across Indiana to collect items for the thousands of Afghan evacuees who are housed at Camp Atterbury in Indiana.
Indiana National Guard armories will act as the regional collection site for the public to drop off new items for the evacuees, including one at 2909 Grant Line Road in New Albany.
“Hoosiers have overwhelmingly responded to the needs of the Afghan evacuees and asked to help these men, women, children and families as they arrive in the United States,” Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said.
The other collection sites are located in Evansville, Greenfield, Rockville, Danville, Muncie, Indianapolis, Fort Wayne and South Bend.
Forty-percent of the evacuees are children ages 14 and under, Holcomb said. Each donation site is accepting new children's clothing, including baby clothes, powdered baby formula, socks, hats shoes, and "modest" clothing for men and women.
Those who would like to make monetary donations can donate through the Red Cross or Team Rubicon.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.