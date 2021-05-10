LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Graeter's Ice Cream introduced its first of six bonus flavors of the season.
The first of six ice cream flavors that was announced Sunday is Black Raspberry Cookies & Cream, a twist on the popular Black Raspberry Chocolate Chip ice cream flavor.
According to a news release, each flavor is offered "while supplies last" and will then be retired for the year.
Graeter's will release more flavors every two to three weeks, the final flavor announcement coming on Aug. 9.
