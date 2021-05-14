LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Grant funding will share nearly $530,000 toward park projects in 19 counties around Kentucky.
Established in 1998 by the Kentucky General Assembly, the Waste Tire Trust Fund will disperse funding for benches, picnic tables, walkways and playground surfacing projects created by recycled waste tires.
The Waste Tire Trust Fund receives a $2 fee from each retail sale of a new tire in the state. According to a news release, the fund helps manage 5 million scrap tires generated in Kentucky each year.
"These projects are a great way to support our environment and improve the spaces where our people play, exercise and relax," Gov. Andy Beshear said in a news release. "I hope this funding can help create even more positive memories for Kentucky families."
Hardin County will receive more than $71,000 for its American Legion Park and Funtopia playground. And Henry County will get $22,000 for its Early Childhood Center, going toward a poured-in-place playground, swing area and walking path.
