LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bernheim Forest says a new grant will allow it to move forward with its playcosystem project.
Bernheim says its got a grant from the James Graham Brown Foundation. Playcosystem allows children the opportunity for unstructured play in nature.
Giant Statue Elina CU - 4-4-19.png
Bernheim Statues Crowds.png
Bernheim Statue - Elina 4-4-19.png
Bernheim Giant Crowds - 4-6-19.png
Bernheim giant near water.png
Bernheim Statues Children - 4-4-19
BERNHEIM GIANT STATUES 2.jpeg
Courtesy Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest
BERNHEIM GIANT STATUES 3.jpeg
Courtesy Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest
BERNHEIM GIANT STATUES 4.jpeg
Courtesy Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest
BERNHEIM GIANT STATUES 5.jpeg
Courtesy Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest
BERNHEIM GIANT STATUES 6.jpeg
Courtesy Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest
BERNHEIM GIANT STATUES 7.jpeg
Courtesy Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest
Giant Statue Elina CU - 4-4-19.png
Bernheim Statues Crowds.png
Bernheim Statue - Elina 4-4-19.png
Bernheim Giant Crowds - 4-6-19.png
Bernheim giant near water.png
Bernheim Statues Children - 4-4-19
BERNHEIM GIANT STATUES 2.jpeg
Courtesy Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest
BERNHEIM GIANT STATUES 3.jpeg
Courtesy Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest
BERNHEIM GIANT STATUES 4.jpeg
Courtesy Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest
BERNHEIM GIANT STATUES 5.jpeg
Courtesy Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest
BERNHEIM GIANT STATUES 6.jpeg
Courtesy Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest
BERNHEIM GIANT STATUES 7.jpeg
Courtesy Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest
The grant will allow Bernheim to add new rock features, help build a wheelchair-accessible treehouse and make all-terrain wheelchairs available.
Bernheim is expected to discuss more about the grant and their plans on Tuesday.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.