Mama Loumari cleaning in Bernheim Forest.jpg

A past cleaning of the Bernhein Forest's Giants. (Source: Bernheim Forest staff)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bernheim Forest says a new grant will allow it to move forward with its playcosystem project.

Bernheim says its got a grant from the James Graham Brown Foundation. Playcosystem allows children the opportunity for unstructured play in nature.

The grant will allow Bernheim to add new rock features, help build a wheelchair-accessible treehouse and make all-terrain wheelchairs available.

Bernheim is expected to discuss more about the grant and their plans on Tuesday.

