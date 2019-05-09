LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new and improved St. Matthews Eline Library reopened Thursday.
With a new entrance and an addition of 7,800 square feet, the now-19,000-square-foot library houses more than 70,000 books, according to a news release.
Further renovations include a meeting room with seating for 100, a small conference room, a space for teens, an outdoor children's area and self-checkout stations.
The new library was one part of a $10 million project to remodel the St. Matthews City Hall and Police headquarters. Louisville Metro Government contributed $1 million towards the library portion of the project.
"Four years ago we met with library officials about 'freshening up' the St. Matthews Eline Library," St. Matthews Mayor Rick Tonini said in a release. "Our discussions turned from new paint to a new building. Now we are about to cut the ribbon on a greatly expanded venue that will serve people of all ages.
"There are more books and materials checked out at this branch than any library in the LFPL system. We are excited to see the use grow for the entire community."
Tonini and Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer attended Thursday's grand reopening, which featured tours of the library and refreshments.
St. Matthews Eline Library hours:
Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m. through 9 p.m.
Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. through 5 p.m.
Sunday, 1 through 5 p.m.
