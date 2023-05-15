LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mayor Craig Greenberg will host an event for the public Thursday.
Mayor's Night Out is an event for residents to meet and talk with city leaders, ask questions and share comments and suggestions for improving city services. It was first introduced by former Louisville Mayor Jerry Abramson.
Greenberg is hosting his second Mayor's Night Out at the South Louisville Community Center at 2911 Taylor Blvd. in the South Louisville neighborhood.
"I was so grateful for the many people who came to our first Mayor’s Night Out event in March," Greenberg said in a news release Monday. "My team and I are eager to meet with engaged citizens, listen to their comments and suggestions on improving city services, and then get to work implementing those solutions."
The event is free to the public and goes from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
According to a news release, more than a dozen city departments will be at the event including leaders from Public Health, Public Works, Parks & Recreation, Metro Animal Services, Office for Women and more.
