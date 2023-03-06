LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's new mayor is bringing back "Mayor's Night Out."
Mayor Craig Greenberg will host his first night out next Wednesday, March 15, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Northeast Family YMCA in Lyndon.
"Mayor's Night Out" was first introduced by former Louisville Mayor Jerry Abramson.
"These events were a huge success so as soon as I was elected, I knew I wanted to bring them back," Greenberg said in a news release. "My team and I are eager to meet with engaged citizens, listen to their comments and suggestions on improving city services, and then get to work implementing those solutions."
The events serve as a space for residents to meet and talk with city leaders, ask questions and share comments and suggestions for improving city services.
Leaders from Metro Public Health, Public Works, Parks and Recreation, Metro Animal Services, the Office for Women and the Louisville Fire Department will be among those in attendance. Louisville's four deputy mayors and interim Louisville Metro Police Chief Jackie Gwinn-Villaroel will also be there.
Greenberg's office said there will be "several more" night out events this year in various locations across the city, with the next two being held at later dates in the south and west ends of the city.
The events are free and open to the public.
