LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Public and private pools can open in Kentucky before the end of the month, Gov. Andy Beshear said Tuesday. But they must comply with social distancing and other requirements to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The rules apply to pools including those operated by communities, subdivisions, apartment complexes, clubs, camps, schools, institutions, parks, hotels and recreational areas.
Among the new guidelines:
- Pools must make sure swimmers follow social distancing any time someone's head is above the water.
- No waiting areas are allowed.
- Frequently touched surfaces, and facilities have to be cleaned properly.
- Public pools are also being told to encourage guests to bring their own seats.
If the pools meet the new requirements, they can reopen in Kentucky on June 29.
There are limits to the number of people allowed in a swimming area depending on its size. To determine the maximum number of people allowed in a pool, facilities must take their water surface area in feet and divide it by 36. For a 2,000-square-foot pool, for example, the maximum capacity would be 55, the governor’s office said.
Pool operators should apply the same calculation to the rest of the facility. Chairs must be placed 6 feet apart on all sides.
The rules apply to swimming, wading and wave pools; beaches; competition swimming and diving pools; spas; spray, therapeutic, hydrotherapy, whirlpools and water slides.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.