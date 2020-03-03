HANOVER, Ind. (WDRB) -- A Southwestern Jefferson County Consolidated Schools bus driver is frustrated following a three-day suspension for stepping off his bus to break up a fight.
On Feb. 17, Ed Hensley said he shut off the engine and ran off the bus when one of the students he was picking up began hitting his mother. Hensley ran to the door and yelled for the student, stopping the altercation.
"I was not going to let a woman be abused," he said. "That's why I got off my bus."
Hensley said after he got the student and his mother separated, he put the boy back on the bus with students. Hensley immediately radioed back to dispatch to send police to the scene, but he said it was more than 10 minutes before anyone responded.
"This was at 6:58 that I hollered, and no one answered," he said. "Hollered again, 'bus 10 to base.' No answer. Finally, someone came to the radio. It was at 7:17 when they finally answered the radio."
Police eventually arrived, and Hensley exited the bus to speak with them. He exited the bus another time to speak with administrators when he later arrived at the school.
In all instances, children were on the bus when Hensley got off.
Indiana state law prohibits bus operators from exiting the bus with children still on board. However, it does not lay out a punishment other than requiring districts to report the incident to the Indiana Department of Education. However, three days after the incident, the district informed Hensley he was suspended without pay for three days due to exiting the bus with children still on board.
Aside from referring to the state law and assuring that's what was followed, SJCCS Superintendent Jeff Bates said the district couldn't comment further.
"This three days off when an altercation was taking place — What happens if the student would've killed her?" Hensley asked. "Who is liable then if I was to drive on? Me? The school system? I couldn't do it."
While he admits he did technically break the law, Hensley said he wouldn't hesitate to react the same again.
"Would I do it again? Yes I would," he said. "Will I continue to do it? Yes I will. Will it cost me my job? It probably will. But, you know what? I wasn't going to have that done."
The school board is scheduled to talk further with Hensley in executive session at their next meeting March 31.
