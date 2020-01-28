ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Much to the dismay of many in attendance, the Hardin County Fiscal Court did not take a vote Tuesday to approve a resolution that would make the county a Second Amendment Sanctuary.
Dozens of members the group Hardin County United attended the meeting to show their support of the resolution. The author of the resolution and the group’s leader, Rob Powers, said it’s asking for a very simple measure.
“All it is, essentially, is (fiscal court) reconfirming their oath to office," he said “We just want them to uphold what they said they’re going to.”
Ninety-seven counties in Kentucky have passed resolutions to become Second Amendment Sanctuary counties.
After Powers addressed county officials at the beginning of the meeting, he was met with an answer none of the group was hoping for.
“Instead of a symbolic resolution that has no legal authority, we give you our solemn oath,” Judge-Executive Harry Berry said as he read a prepared statement in response.
Berry cited many reasons for the court not voting, including the fact that all county officials have already taken an oath to uphold the constitution. He argued that alone is more reassuring than a resolution that holds no legal weight.
Other magistrates, Fred Clem and EG Thompson, agreed.
“This is my resolution,” Clem said while holding a small copy of the Constitution. “This is what I stand behind, not a piece of paper that’s symbolic.”
“Hardin County, Kentucky, is a county that completely supports the Second Amendment,” Thompson added. “I don’t think you’ll find anyone here who doesn’t.”
Clem even said passing this resolution could set a bad precedent.
“Resolutions are a slippery slope, and when you start down that road, sometimes they end up wrong,” he said.
Magistrate Doug Goodman was the only member of the fiscal court who spoke up in favor of the resolution, asking the judge to schedule a vote for the next meeting.
“It also lets your lawmakers, state and federal, know how the people feel in their districts,” he said in defense of the resolution.
Ultimately, the fiscal court moved to new business. Grunts and moans came from the members of Hardin County United who immediately left following the topic. But the fight from the group must go on, their leader said.
“It ain’t over with,” Powers told WDRB News.
It’s not clear what the group plans to do next.
