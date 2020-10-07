LOUISIVLLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After putting up with years of sludge and waste from a failing sewer plant in Hardin County, some customers may see their bills more than double.
Bluegrass Water Utility Operating Company sent residents of Airview Estates a letter last week announcing it submitted a proposed rate increase to the Kentucky's Public Service Commission.
It would inflate customers' wastewater bill from $41.36 to $96.14 per month.
"They're crazy," 74-year old retired soldier Tommy Furlong said. "I mean most people out here can't afford that ... This is a very transient neighborhood. Some are on fixed incomes, and others are out of work from the pandemic."
Bluegrass Water took over Airview Utilities last year as one of 15 rundown sewer and water providers the company purchased in Kentucky. Going back to 2015, WDRB News investigations unearthed stacks of environmental violations talking about E. coli and other harmful bacteria flowing out into a creek and polluting public water from a sewage facility that lacked maintenance at the Airview site. Now, since Bluegrass took over, you can see some new piping and new signage, and the pooling water at least appears less sludgy.
"We're going to do whatever fix is necessary to provide the best service at the lowest possible price," Bluegrass Water President Josiah Cox said, speaking to the Kentucky Public Service Commission before the takeover.
The company's PSC proposal would boost customers' monthly bill anywhere from 65% to 365%, depending on the community. In a new interview with WDRB News on Wednesday, Cox said that is the lowest possible price.
"(The new rate) really reflects the amount of investment per customer base," Cox said. "I'll tell you something: Small water and sewer is really difficult."
Cox said the increase will help fund $9 million in improvements company-wide as Bluegrass Water continues to expand with plans to purchase eight more Kentucky utility companies in the next six months.
"You can buy what you want to buy, but you can't pass that on to us," 64-year old Walter Madaris said. "They knew it was going to cost them millions to fix this system."
Throughout the state, Bluegrass Water customers have started submitting paperwork to intervene in the rate case. Madaris sent a petition trying to fight it with more than 200 signatures from his Airview Estate neighbors to the public service commission.
"The amount of the rate increase just pertains to the how dilapidated the systems were and the amount of investment we've had to make to bring safe, reliable and environmentally sustainable water resources," Cox said.
Company officials said Bluegrass Water has approximately 2,600 customers between Hardin, Madison, Franklin, McCracken, Marshall, Bullitt, Scott, Shelby, Oldham and Calloway counties.
"Hear and see how this would affect this community as far as a rate hike that high," Madaris said. "A lot of people are going to get into a position they're not going to pay. I mean, you can't get blood from a rock, as my momma always told me."
Madaris and Furlong both said they were not against paying more and would concede to a price hike of $10 to $20 a month.
"I see them working back there all the time," Furlong said. 'They've spent a lot of time to bring the sewer system up."
Ultimately, this comes down to the public service commission, which must approve the rate hike. The agency has not set a date yet for a hearing.
