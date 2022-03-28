LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- UPS Airlines has a new president.
In a news release Monday, the company announced Jim Joseph will manage the company's global air operations as well as UPS Worldport in Louisville. The appointment comes as Brendan Caravan retires on June 30 after 41 years at the company.
Joseph has been with UPS for 29 years. He was president of UPS Global Engineering and most recently led efforts to realign the company's air strategy.
“We’re excited to have Jim assume leadership of UPS Airlines. He has a long track record of industry-leading service results," Nando Cesarone, executive vice president of U.S. Operations at UPS, said in a news release. "He played a major role in the expansion of our weekend service offerings, time-in-transit improvements and the deployment of multiple operational technologies that bolstered our capabilities in service to our customers."
Canavan started with UPS as a loader and driver in Philadelphia while attending Villanova University. He has served as president of UPS Airlines since 2014, and the company credits his assignments around the world and with UPS Airlines with fueling the company’s global growth and safety record.
Caravan has been involved in community organizations and serves on boards of directors including industry trade group Airlines for America, United Way and Norton Healthcare in Louisville
