LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As Louisville continues to navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic, health officials are also monitoring another virus.
There are at least three confirmed cases of monkeypox in Jefferson County. The Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness said it's in contact with all three people, all of whom are recovering.
The health department said the risk to the general public is low.
Most monkeypox patients experience fever, body aches, chills and fatigue, according to doctors. People with more serious illness may develop a rash and lesions on the face and hands that can spread to other parts of the body. The virus is spread by close, in-person contact through sores, saliva or other bodily secretions.
Doctors said the virus has more than a 99% survival rate and there are treatments and vaccinations available for those who need them.
The health department is also doing contract tracing in Louisville.
"We believe that the risk of spread to the general public is low," Dr. Jeff Howard, director of Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness, said. "The CDC has stated that the risk to the general public in the United States is low, and based on that information and in conjunction with our experts at the CDC and state level, we feel like the risk of spread to those in Jefferson County, in general, is pretty low."
The health department said if a person thinks they have monkeypox to contact their doctor and isolate themselves to prevent the virus from spreading. Health officials said the recovery time varies for each person, but for most people, symptoms are usually fairly mild.
The World Health Organization last week reported a 77% weekly increase in the number of lab-confirmed monkeypox cases, to more than 6,000 worldwide, and two more deaths in parts of Africa where the virus has circulated for years.
Most of the cases were reported in Europe and Africa. The U.N. health agency said the mysterious outbreak continues to mainly affect men who have had sex with men, and that other population groups showed no signs of sustained transmission.
