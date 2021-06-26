LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new west Louisville medical center is opening its doors to provide healthcare to an underserved area.
HMPS Internal Medicine of West Louisville held a community canvas day on Saturday in the Russell neighborhood.
Healthcare professionals met residents and told them about the services that will be offered when the center opens its Main Street location. The staff gave out gift bags with cosmetics and healthcare products.
Four black female healthcare providers partnered to open the medical center. They went door-to-door around the J.O. Blanton House and Village West Apartment complexes.
"We want to make sure that we are providing good, quality care to brown people, all people that look like us and just make a huge difference in this area," Dana Singletary, a family nurse practitioner, said.
The healthcare center will focus on chronic and acute diseases, ranging from strep throat to diabetes.
The center's official grand opening is planned for July 17 at 927 West Main Street.
