LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Wednesday's scorching heat slowed down, but didn't stop, people from turning out to Waterfront Wednesday at Big Four Park in Louisville.
It was toasty but there was a good breeze for most of the evening. Despite temperatures reaching around 95 degrees with a heat index of 103 degrees, there was still a decent crowd for the free concert series.
Gary Brewer and the Kentucky Ramblers headlined the show with Linkin Bridge as the special guest.
The Louisville Water Company had stations set up, which people took advantage of. Many brought their own bottles to fill.
Several families were also having fun and cooling off at the splash pad and fountains at Waterfront Park.
Those who often attend the concert series said it was definitely a smaller crowd than normal.
"Oh it's a lot less. A lot less today," Amy Weiter said. "I think probably because of the heat and probably because school started and college is about to start."
"We come here often, the heat is very hot, the crowd is very light, like, this is the lightest I have ever seen it," Diane Dulaney said.
There was also a smaller crowd at Slugger Field as the Louisville Bats took on the Nashville Sounds.
Fans used fans for much of the game, at least until the sun set.
Thursday is on track to be even warmer than it was on Wednesday.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.