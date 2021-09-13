BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nearly 400 angry union workers blocked the entrance to Heaven Hill Distilleries in Bardstown on Monday after rejecting the latest contract offer from the company.
"Ninety-six percent of us voted this down," Bettye Jo Boone said. "It is such an awful contract. There are so many gray areas."
Last week, nearly 400 members of Local 23D voted against the contract offer from Heaven Hill Distilleries. The current contract expired at 11:59 p.m. Friday, and union members hit the picket lines early Saturday morning and have remained there ever since.
Union leaders said the two main issues are wages and potential shift changes.
"It's a family-owned company, and I just want them to feel family-oriented toward our family," Frankie Carrico said. "Because we don't want to work every weekend. They don't probably work every weekend. So we want to spend time with our families."
Boone said during the early days of the pandemic "we were deemed essential workers. We had to work and go in there. And I am in maintenance. We had to build guards and shields all over everything, and we worked seven days a week, around the clock and pumping it out like Niagara Falls in there and made him multi-millions.
"They promised us that they would make it good when contract came. Look what we got."
A company spokesperson released a statement that said, in part: "We will continue to collaborate with union leadership toward passage of this top-of-class workforce package."
Members of Local 23D said they are prepared to strike until a suitable contract is ratified.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.