BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Lunchtime at Arcadia Senior Living in Bowling Green brings decisions.
"BBQ ribs or a beef burrito?" one resident contemplated.
A glass of cold water was a must for a few of the seniors there, to cool down from the hot heat of the spotlight.
Bingo and daily devotions are on the to-do list on certain days of the week, and so is making internet magic.
"I've always had a little swing to my hips," said Dora Martin with a smile.
"You never know what's going to come out of their mouth," Arcadia employee, Maitlin Nuckols, said.
The video you may have seen online is a re-creation of Rihanna's Super Bowl halftime show.
Sue Evans blew a smooch, Ora Rampenthal dipped right, and Dora Martin may have stolen the show in Rihanna red.
"I hope they liked what they saw," said Martin.
Rihanna herself and Jay Z apparently did, and sent flowers.
"Oh I thought they were beautiful," said Evans.
Speaking of that, "Flowers" by Miley Cyrus was the song featured in their first video. The football season and Barbie Day also got the TikTok treatment with rave reviews.
"I feel like people put the older generation in this box when they get to a certain point, like they don't like to do stuff," said Nuckles. "They still like to have fun, let loose, and just be who they are, you know?"
No video has outkicked the coverage from the Rihanna remake, but a collaboration with the seniors and the pop superstar just might.
"Could be," said Martin. "I'll be friends with anybody."
Arcadia Senior Living actually made some money off the Rihanna remake video, since so many people watched it. That cash was used to throw a party for the all the residents.
