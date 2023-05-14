LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gardeners with green thumbs had a place to go on Mother's Day weekend in Louisville.
Historic Locust Grove hosted its two-day Gardeners' Fair for the 28th year as more than 30 vendors set up at the 55-acre farm. The fair featured vendors offering seeds, flowers, vegetable plants, garden tools, artwork and garden-focused goods like bird houses, lawn ornaments and flowerpots.
Locust Grove purposefully held the annual springtime event on Mother's Day weekend.
"We feel like this is a great event to bring your mother to. Normally you gift mom flowers, you could give her a whole garden," said Harlan Dawkins with Historic Locust Grove.
There was live music, food trucks and the Shepherd’s Criations Alpaca Farm were on hand with their popular alpacas, alongside a collection of products made from alpaca fleece.
Molly Rhode had a booth showing off her artwork. It was the first vendor booth the local artist has had at a public event.
"It's been really cool to hear people's feedback, hearing fun stories of what they get out of the art," Rhode said. "It's been a really encouraging weekend."
The artist inspired by nature does custom commissioned work and hopes to return to the annual spring event next year. To view artwork by Rhode, click here.
The Gardeners' Fair also featured live demonstrations and workshops for attendees.
"We really love to be a part of the community we are in," Dawkins said. "Louisville has a really big gardening scene."
